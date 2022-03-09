"Sting has said things about me in the past that I don't agree with" - WWE Hall of Famer calls out current AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has spoken out about some animosity he has with the former WCW Champion and current AEW star Sting.

The Icon and Booker T worked together for many years in WCW and also in TNA. In the latter promotion, both men were members of the Main Event Mafia.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked to comment on how he felt about the 62-year old's performance at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Booker T praised the former WCW star, but he also took a slight shot at The Icon.

“If he can still [go] and that’s what he wants to do, more power to him," said Booker T. "I’m not going to sit here and hate on him. Sting has said things about me in the past that still to this day I don’t agree with because making money is making money. I feel like me personally, I’m not going to say he shouldn’t be doing that. He is doing what he wants to do. He is obviously doing what he still loves to do.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

It's unclear which "things" Booker T referenced, but the former world champion gave Sting credit for doing what he loves.

Sting stole the show at AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution delivered a star-studded show on Sunday. Matches like CM Punk vs. MJF and Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston thrilled the viewing audience, but "The Icon" left fans talking at the end of the night.

The WWE Hall of Famer teamed up with Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara to take on Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy at the pay-per-view. The 62-year-old legend was the highlight of the match when he dove off a balcony onto Andrade and a stack of four tables.

In the end, Allin picked up the victory for his team to conclude the action-packed bout.

