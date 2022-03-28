"Do I detect a wee bit of jealousy" - WWE Hall of Famer believes Britt Baker is jealous of top AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently posted a picture with AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. Britt Baker responded to the picture in a comical fashion, only for the hardcore legend to muse on whether the former champion was jealous of Rosa.

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa share one of the longest-running feuds in AEW's women's division. They have faced off several times, with La Mera Mera emerging victorious in their latest bout - a hellacious cage match - to become the new All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion.

Britt Baker and Mick Foley have shared banter on Twitter before and are well-versed in poking fun at each other. The Good Doctor recently retweeted Mick Foley's picture with Thunder Rosa and made a snide remark about the former WWE Champion's missing teeth:

Mick Foley, never one to back down from a war of words, responded by asking the real-life dentist if he sensed a little jealousy:

Foley has heaped plenty of praise on both Rosa and Baker in the last year. He originally posted a video of himself giving a thumbs up while watching their Lights Out match from 2021's St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite.

With the current and former AEW Women's Champions breaking out thumb tacks and putting each other through tables on several occasions, it's no wonder The Hardcore Legend has a soft spot for them.

Looking back at Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa's rivalry in AEW

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker have faced each other four times in singles action in AEW. Each woman has claimed two victories over the other.

The Good Doctor won their first bout on Dynamite via referee stoppage, with the Mexican star getting her win back at the last year's St. Patrick's Day Slam in their iconic Unsanctioned Lights Out match.

They then faced each other in multiple multi-man tag team matches, with the former NWA Women's Champion coming out on top over the Pittsburgh native and her stooges Rebel and Jamie Hayter.

They renewed their rivalry for this year's Revolution pay-per-view, which saw Baker overcome the fiery Thunder Rosa. However, it was far from a clean victory as she needed interference from Rebel and Hayter to retain the title.

To avoid any interference, Tony Khan booked a steel cage match between the two rivals at St. Patrick's Day Slam earlier this month. This time, Thunder Rosa captured the AEW Women's Championship for the very first time.

