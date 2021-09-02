WWE Hall of Famer turns heel and attacks Paul Wight on AEW Dynamite 

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn and his sons, Austin and Colter Gunn, turned heel on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite by attacking Paul Wight.

On this week's show, QT Marshall called out Paul Wight ahead of their match on Sunday's All Out 2021. As soon as Wight made his way to the ring, Marshall and his The Factory stablemates attacked the former WWE star.

.@PaulWight clears the ring of #TheFactory and the #GunnClub stands shoulder to shoulder with him.



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/eCSIuafBqf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

However, Paul Wight proved to be too strong for the faction as he quickly laid everyone down on his path. Soon, The Gunn Club, led by Billy Gunn, appeared on AEW Dynamite to show their support for Wight.

While it seemed like this would mark the end of the segment, there was more to come, as Billy Gunn attacked Paul Wight with a chair he was holding. A visibly stunned yet happy Marshall watched the turn of events from ringside.

The Gunn Club soon cleared the ring, allowing QT Marshall and his cohorts to attack an already beaten down Paul Wight. The Chicago crowd, too, were unhappy with this betrayal and rained down boos on Gunn Club and The Factory.

Will WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn cost Paul Wight his match at AEW All Out?

While it initially looked like Paul Wight would have it easy against QT Marshall at AEW All Out 2021, recent events could turn the tide in favor of the latter.

The Gunn Club could likely make their presence felt on Sunday night's show, leading to odds firmly stacked against Wight. Billy Gunn is yet to reveal why he betrayed his former WWE colleague, and fans can expect him to break his silence at either All Out or at the next edition of AEW Dynamite.

Why do you think Billy Gunn turned heel and attacked Paul Wight? Do you think the two former WWE stars could soon be on a collision course in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande