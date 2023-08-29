WWE Hall of Famer does not want to be on the road with AEW, explains reasons for his choice

Former wrestlers usually stick around in wrestling organizations like AEW and take behind-the-screen roles, including match producers, coaches, talent procurement agents, etc.

However, a WWE legend has recently spoken out about why he doesn't want to get into a full-time commitment with AEW and has even given justification for why he doesn't want to do so. He's none other than one of the original Horsemen of the WWE, Arn Anderson.

On the podcast ARN Network, he was asked whether he would be interested in being a road agent for the company, and he replied in the negative, saying that he would like to keep the relationship between him and AEW 'casual.'

"There has been that conversation. The reality is, I would prefer to keep that, that relationship is like coach to player. I would rather keep that in a casual, not be my job description. 25 guys could line up, and I would be able to spend whatever time it would be helping them if they asked, but I don't want that to be my job, just because for 19 years it was a really hard job. I got burnt out. If it's still in a professional setting and we're backstage and a guy comes up, Will Hobbs asks me all the time, 'what did you think about this?' Different guys ask. If they want my opinion, I'll be happy to give it to them. I love the business and I sit there and try to watch most of the matches when I'm at the TV taping. If anyone comes up and asks, I try to give them an honest opinion." [H/T Fightful]

And finally, he gave an insight into the grueling and busy life that anyone working in wrestling experiences.

"I'm just not sure I want to step back into that role on a permanent basis. There are meetings that nobody sees that you have to be at, time-consuming things you have to be at. I had 19 hard years and prior to that, I had all those WCW years that I was an agent, coach, producer. I just want to enjoy whatever time I have left in the business, sit back and watch it as a fan, and if I can offer some information that'll help a guy get better, I'm glad to do it, you don't even have to pay me extra for it. An information source."

CM Punk seemingly bids goodbye to AEW after AEW All In Match

CM Punk has been the center of some controversy yet again, but he did succeed in defending his Real World Championship belt against Samoa Joe at AEW: All In.

According to reports, Punk murmured 'goodbye' to the crowd after the match, leading to speculation that he is done with the Tony Khan-led organization for now.

