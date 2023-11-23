WWE Hall of Famer weighs in on controversial AEW Full Gear match

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his take on the insane Texas Death Match between Swerve Strickland and 'Hangman' Adam Page at AEW Full Gear.

Page and Strickland put on a highly acclaimed but controversial match that had a lot of nasty moments, and they were even called out by the mainstream press.

Bully was speaking on the Busted Open Radio show when he revealed that despite the controversy, the match stole the show at Full Gear.

"Those guys went out there and they absolutely busted their a** and put on a match, a piece of art that they thought would entertain the fans," Ray said. "Do you feel like those guys were working for themselves, or do you feel like that they were working for the match? Do you feel like that they were working for the pop, the star rating, or working for the match? There were times that I saw things that I just didn't think were necessary, [but] overall, it was extremely entertaining."

The WWE legend was also impressed by how the two men managed to have the crowd on their feet all the time during the match.

“As I said last week on 'Busted Open After Dark,' I thought that match had this chance to steal the show. And I think it did steal the show, because if you go by the fans, the fans being on their feet, the fans anticipating the next bloody spot, or the next staple, or the next cinder block, or the next table bump, or the next tacks or glass — they had the people in the palm of their hand." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE legend Bully Ray reveals what AEW can do next with Swerve Strickland

After managing to win the hearts of wrestling fans after his brutal match with Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear, Swerve Strickland is the man of the hour.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also revealed his thoughts on how AEW's creative team should handle Swerve in the weeks ahead:

"It's very important for creative in AEW, seeing this performance that Swerve turned in, [to say] 'what do we do with him on Wednesday?'" Bully said. "'Do we open the show on Wednesday with Swerve?' These are the ideas that should be going through the heads of creative."

It will be interesting to see if Swerve Strickland will be promoted to the main event scene after his performance at AEW Full Gear.

