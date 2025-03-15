WWE Hall of Famer willing to wrestle Toni Storm in AEW if she's paid $20 million

"Timeless" Toni Storm has made plenty of enemies during her time in All Elite Wrestling, but the current AEW Women's World Champion has also been waging a one-sided war against WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter.

Wendi Richter was a major star throughout the 1980s, competing for both the NWA and WWE, where she became a two-time Women's Champion. The 64-year-old hasn't wrestled since 2005, but she's willing to come out of retirement for an astronomical sum of money.

Toni Storm has bashed the WWE Hall of Famer plenty of times and even called her a "bi*ch." The two-time WWF Women's Champion recently addressed the one-sided battle on Ring the Belle, claiming that, for $20 million, she'd fight the Timeless star:

"I didn’t even know it. Someone said, ‘Are you gonna wrestle Toni Storm?’ I said, ‘Who’s that?’ I didn’t know who she was. You know what, I would wrestle Mike Tyson if they paid me enough. I’ll wrestle anybody. I challenge you, Toni. For $20 million. I’ll do it," Richter said. [H/T: 411Mania]

AEW's Toni Storm threatened to slap Wendi Richter's "t*ts off"

Fans fell in love with the unique promo style Toni Storm began using when she assumed her Timeless character. With her throwback Hollywood diva persona, the AEW Women's World Champion has thrown shoes, stripped in the middle of the ring, and threatened to "slap the t*ts off" of several women, including Wendi Richter.

During a Highspots signing in September last year, Storm finally got some feedback from Richter, and she responded as only the Timeless one can:

"About bloody time you spoke up, Wendi Richter. I will meet you in the squared circle soon enough, you b*tch. I’ll slap your t*ts off," said Toni Storm.

It seems unlikely that the 64-year-old Richter will actually come out of retirement to face Toni Storm or that Tony Khan would be willing to fork out $20 million to make it happen. Storm's next challenge in AEW remains to be seen.

