WWE Hall of Famer "working" on an in-ring return after 5 years

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has not been seen competing in a wrestling ring since 2018, but recently, AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs mentioned that he has heard some development in that area.

The World's Strongest Man was last seen in a ring when he made an appearance in WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble back in 2018. He joined AEW in 2021 to mostly appear on its Friday show Rampage to provide commentary, interview stars backstage, and contribute to production and development.

While appearing on the Under the Ring podcast, Powerhouse Hobbs was asked about Mark Henry and how relatable he was to him. Hobbs simply said that because the Hall of Famer was also a big man, he already understood the intricacies of the role and knew immediately what advice to give him.

“[Mark Henry] is a big man. He knows what I should do and what I shouldn’t do, what can work and what will work. He knows the struggles that some of us face in this business, so he’s definitely relatable. I mean, he can say things to me and know when I’m thinking before I’d even spit it out.”

Hobbs then mentioned that he heard that the former WWE Superstar was working on a return, but he claimed that despite this, he thought that a match between them may not happen.

“I heard he’s working on a comeback, but it’s a different era. So, I don’t know if Mark wants to get this two-piece.” [H/T Wrestletalk]

Chris Jericho on how Mark Henry felt regarding rushed segment during AEW debut

Chris Jericho recently got to talk about when WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made his first appearance back in 2021. The pair previously worked with each other during their WWE days.

While on the AEW-Some podcast, Jericho commented on the night of Henry's debut. He mentioned that at the time, there was only a brief amount of time available for the Hall of Famer.

This upset him a bit, but he knew that these things happened, so he went with it. Jericho even went up to him to apologize and reassure him that things always did not work that way in AEW.

"That was the debut of Mark Henry that night. He came out and literally had 30 seconds. As a pro, he was mad, but as a vet, he knew that's what he had to do to save that time. Kudos to Mark. I remember apologizing to him, 'this is not how things work here. We apologize that you had to make the sacrifice.' He got a longer segment on Dynamite, so it all worked out," said Jericho. [H/T Fightful]

The Hall of Famer has mostly wrestled for WWE during his illustrious career. It remains to be seen whether he will step into the ring in AEW.

