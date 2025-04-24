WWE Hall of Famers laid out in the middle of AEW ring

A pair of WWE Hall of Famers were brutally ambushed this week on AEW Dynamite. The veterans in question, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, were left incapacitated in the ring by FTR fresh off of their recent heel turn.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were suspended for their violent conduct as of late, including putting their hands on announcer Tony Schiavone. After their suspension was eventually lifted, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions appeared on the April 23, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite, introduced to the ring by an uncomfortable Schiavone.

However, Dax and Cash eventually came out accompanied by their new manager, Stokely Hathaway, who defended his clients by comparing their recent actions with the past violence of the likes of Darby Allin and Hangman Page. Wheeler tried to explain away their betrayal of Daniel Garcia without showing much remorse and declared that they intended to prioritize FTR's success moving forward.

Harwood then addressed both Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, who were in the crowd, and invited the legends to join them in the ring. Despite initially showering The Rock 'n' Roll Express with respect, Dax the Axe soon began to undermine the former NWA World Tag Team Champions, cutting them off repeatedly before they could respond to his questions, and insulting them for their age.

After Morton eventually called out Dax for his disrespect, Stokely interceded, only to show off a new shirt, bearing FTR's logo with the words "Living legend killers" written beneath. Harwood and Wheeler then blindsided the Hall of Famers and even planted Morton with the Spike Piledriver. However, The Paragon rushed in to make the save before FTR could cause any further damage.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will now face Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly this weekend at Collision: Playoff Palooza.

