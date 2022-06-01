"Let's see how far we can ride this gravy train" - WWE Legend gives thoughts on CM Punk's AEW World Heavyweight Title win

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts about CM Punk winning the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

In the main event of Double or Nothing 2022 on May 29, Punk faced then-champion Hangman Page in front of a massive Las Vegas crowd. After exchanging numerous finishers with one another, the former finally hit his GTS to counter the latter's Buckshot Lariat for his first world title win in a decade.

During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker thought AEW made the right decision to put the world title to Punk in order to generate interest.

The former World Heavyweight Champion added that he would've done the exact same thing as a promoter and see where The Second City Saint goes in his new world title reign.

"For me as a promoter, that was the move I would've been thinking. You know, get the title on CM Punk and let's see how far we can ride this gravy train, yeah, that's my thoughts exactly," Booker said. [from 1:05:55 - 1:06:08]

Booker, on the other hand, gave credit to Page for being a great worker, but he also noticed the latter's lack of main event highlights when he was the world champion.

Booker T is down for another CM Punk-MJF rivalry, this time for the AEW World Title

During the same podcast episode, Booker T's co-host Brad Gilmore suggested MJF should renew his rivalry with Punk and figure out his current issues with AEW. Booker chimed in by saying the potential renewed rivalry would be a great match-up because of the reality that MJF once had a picture with Punk in his childhood.

He added that The Salt of the Earth would be pissed at The Second City Saint's statement of earning the title, considering the young star was one of the four pillars of the company.

"I think that will be a great matchup especially I'm thinking about the realism side of it, something that could be huge. CM Punk made a statement, I was reading it somewhere I can't remember what that was but CM Punk say "In AEW, we earn the title" and for me being a guy like MJF, seeing a statement like that from CM Punk saying he earned the title would really piss me off," Booker said. [from 1:09:07 - 1:09:36]

Dotty ✌︎ @CertifiedCocoa_ mjf really took cm punk seriously mjf really took cm punk seriously https://t.co/bDOxm2YP3n

Several wrestling legends and personalities have given their thoughts on Punk's world title win. In terms of the next challenger, it will be interesting to see who will really step up to the championship amidst all the names floating as a contender.

