WWE icon CM Punk surprisingly spotted during major show under Tony Khan

Current WWE Superstar CM Punk was just shockingly spotted during a video package that aired during a show affiliated with Tony Khan in a rare appearance. Footage of one of his matches from a few years ago was shown.

Before his return to WWE, The Straight Edge Superstar spent around three years in AEW in what was his return to pro wrestling. In his time with the company, he got the opportunity to share the ring with several major stars in the industry.

Tonight, during ROH's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, the company aired a video package for Lee Moriarty's match with Blue Panther for the Pure Championship. At one point in the video, they showed a montage of some of Moriarty's matches over the years.

One of these included his match with CM Punk in 2021. The two faced off in a singles contest a few months after The Second City Saint's debut in the promotion.

A clip of this can be seen below.

Despite only a brief moment with the company, CM Punk has left behind an interesting legacy in AEW. The plethora of feuds and matches he's been in will continue to remain an important part of the company's history, despite how things ended.

