"He puts so much credibility on everything that he calls" - Bully Ray gives his honest opinion of WWE legend

WWE's Attitude Era was once filled with the voice of the legendary Jim Ross, who called many of the promotion's matches. In a recent podcast, Bully Ray praised the legend who now comments on AEW.

Bully Ray is mainly known for his run as Bubba Ray Dudley within WWE. The star has had numerous exciting moments that were called by the legendary JR. According to many wrestling fans, without Ross, these matches would have been far less memorable.

During the most recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, the wrestling legend looked back on some of his matches that JR called.

"[He] puts so much credibility on everything that he calls, and he’s been doing that from day one. The first TLC from Sumerslam? JR called that match. He called WrestleMania 2000’s ladder match, he called TLC 2. [He adds] credibility across the board to anything we’ve done and anything that he calls. Once again a great job by JR last night," Ray said. (27:38 - 28:04)

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Paul Heyman and Jim Ross were always gold together.they were great together doing commentary in WCW back in 1990-91 and even better doing commentary in the WWF in 2001.amazing chemistry and back-and-forth banter from these two legends. Paul Heyman and Jim Ross were always gold together.they were great together doing commentary in WCW back in 1990-91 and even better doing commentary in the WWF in 2001.amazing chemistry and back-and-forth banter from these two legends. https://t.co/ROBCvTNYTr

Jim Ross has undoubtedly been a part of many classic moments within modern wrestling. So far, his commentary has had the same effect within AEW. JR's voice on commentary has added so much to the presentation of the company, it's no wonder why he's become synonymous with the brand.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Jim Ross was reportedly the one who coined WWE Legend Mick Foley's catchphrase

During the June 13th episode of Mick Foley's podcast, Foley is Pod, the WWE Hall of Famer detailed how JR came up with his "Have a nice day" catchphrase.

“That’s from Jim Ross. He was in the Pseudo Dungeon that had been built, I was supposed to do a quick one and he just came up off the top of his head ‘Say have a nice day.’ Then I ran with that. Who knew, that was 22 years later, I’d still saying ‘Have a nice day?'” Foley said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing If there was ever a wrestler that truly deserved to be World Heavyweight Champion,it definitely was Mick Foley,who,as his Mankind persona,won the WWF Championship on three occasions. If there was ever a wrestler that truly deserved to be World Heavyweight Champion,it definitely was Mick Foley,who,as his Mankind persona,won the WWF Championship on three occasions. https://t.co/vawv6fBcNr

Jim Ross is truly a legend of the industry and has managed to achieve all he has without stepping into the Squared Circle to wrestle. Similarly, he's already begun forging a legacy within AEW that will likely be remembered for years to come.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far