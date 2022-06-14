"That's his problem" - WWE legend on what AEW star Adam Cole needs to do to avoid frequent injury

WWE legend Booker T emphasized that AEW star Adam Cole should put on some muscle to avoid injuries.

Cole's last match was at Double or Nothing when he won the Owen Hart Cup against Samoa Joe. Since then, he has been sidelined due to being "banged up." It was reported that he suffered a labrum injury during his AEW World Championship feud against then-champion Hangman Page.

In the latest edition of The Hall of Fame, Booker T thought The Panama City Playboy's injury was bad news, and to avoid the same in the future, the former world champion should gain more weight.

"The thing is, we gotta get more weight on Adam Cole, you know what I mean, that's his problem. You know, he's... he's light, he's little bottom... bottom light. We gotta get some muscle on this kid, that's probably one of the reasons why he's going out there getting hurt because it can't be the schedule," Booker said. [from 1:30:48 - 1:31:03]

Booker also mentioned that constant injuries to AEW stars have something to do with them taking independent shows. The Hall of Famer pointed out that even if a wrestler only has to appear once or twice a week, they shouldn't resort to appearing in other endeavors.

Booker T has an interesting tip on how AEW star Adam Cole should gain muscle

During the same podcast, Booker noted if Cole underwent surgery, he'd have a dramatic decrease in his muscles. The WWE legend then prescribed some medicine and advised the latter to go to the gym.

"If Adam Cole have to have surgery, and he's down for six, nine months and he.... you know, lose any more muscle, it's going to be hard on this brother... Because right now, he's about a buck 60, the atrophy of the muscle... Come on now, BOOM!! Come on, it's gonna be hard to get the people going. So, my thing is get you some glucosamine 500 and see muscles, and see if that work and get in the gym," Booker stated. [from 1:29:38 - 1:30:25]

Cole's figuratively small stature has been the center of attention from wrestling personalities such as Booker T. With his current injury problems, it will be interesting to see how the former NXT star recuperates and manages his body moving forward.

