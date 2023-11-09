WWE legend amazed by an unnoticed moment from 22-year-old Julia Hart's AEW Dynamite match: "That's veteran s**t"

AEW star Julia Hart has gradually become one of the most popular performers in Tony Khan's promotion, and a WWE legend has praised some of the little nuances from her most recent match.

The House of Black member made her return to action for the first time since her loss to Kris Statlander at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. On the November 8th edition of Dynamite, she took on Red Velvet, who was also returning to the company after a lengthy stint on the shelf due to a knee injury.

Hart picked up the victory with her trademark moonsault, but on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE legend Bully Ray praised the 22-year-old's performance and believes that she is moving in the right direction.

"22 years old, and that was such a veteran spot. [She] took a spot that the boys take for granted, she got tackled by Red Velvet, Red Velvet hit the ropes, and Julia [Hart] dove at her legs and took her out. She looks good, I like the way she does her entrance, I like her presence in the ring, she's taking steps forward, and tonight I really saw it." said Bully Ray. [0:24-1:12]

Expand Tweet

One moment in particular caught Bully's attention as Julia Hart managed to salvage a spot towards the end of the match. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that what she did was something only veterans of the sport would be able to do on the fly.

"At the end of the match, before she hit the moonsault, she was trying to get Red Velvet in place, and it got a little fumbled right? But since it took a little bit of time, when she finally got her in place, she put the boots to her. This way she wasn't leaving Red Velvet there just like a schmuck just laying there before she hit her finish, and by giving her those boots, she protected Red Velvet, gave her something to sell while she goes up and hits the moonsault. That's veteran s**t. That's not just the women or the young boys just memorizing a match and just going out there and execute it, what she did tonight, she was working," said Bully Ray. [1:13-1:59]

Mark Henry is incredibly proud of Julia Hart

Another WWE Hall of Famer who was impressed by Julia Hart's performance on AEW Dynamite was Mark Henry, who said to Bully Ray that he believes something clicked in Julia's head a while ago, and she has been on a roll ever since.

"I'm so proud of her man, she is on on on. I was talking about Jay White being on, she is on. I said this probably about three weeks ago, it looked like the light switch came on for her, and they need to start pushing her," said Mark Henry. [0:44-1:02]

Expand Tweet

The match was also significant for Julia Hart as it took place on her 22nd birthday. The same couldn't be said for Keith Lee, though, as he also celebrated his birthday on November 8th but was defeated in his ROH Television Championship match with Samoa Joe.

Are you a fan of Julia Hart? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here