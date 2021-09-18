"What is the appeal of this clown?"- WWE legend believes AEW should stay away from Johnny Gargano 

With Johnny Gargano's NXT contract reportedly expiring soon, speculations of him going to AEW are rising. But former WWE writer and legendary wrestling historian Jim Cornette believes AEW should stay away from Gargano.

Johnny Gargano is one of the greatest NXT stars. Not only was he the first-ever Triple Crown Champion, but his feud against Tommaso Ciampa is probably the best in NXT.

Jim Cornette, however, doesn't believe the former NXT world champion is any good. On his YouTube channel, the former Midnight Express manager called him a clown and questioned his appeal.

"Get rid of Johnny Gargano. Can you imagine, he's even worse than the cosplayers they have because he has no personality so can you imagine him trying to get on in old AEW. He certainly doesn't have any friends over there, does he? They got CM Punk, they got Adam Cole, they got Bryan Danielson, they wouldn't take Gargano. What is the appeal of this clown? He's five foot six, 140 pounds, he's got one facial expression, he and his wife do nothing but phony tongue-in-cheek promos where you can tell there's nothing genuine about them, his matches are boring, he's rotten," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette believes Johnny Gargano should lose to Marko Stunt in AEW

Johnny Gargano is under six feet tall and weighs less than 200 pounds. While it never hindered his in-ring abilities, Cornette feels AEW should go for the former NXT Champion only if he's booked to lose to Marko Stunt.

"He's even small for AEW, isn't he boring for AEW? I will cheer for Johnny Gargano going to AEW if the first thing he does is have a single match with Marko Stunt just to show everybody what Johnny Gargano's real spot in wrestling really is," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette has some unpopular opinions and can be harsh, especially for the smaller wrestlers. Do you agree with his perception of Johnny Gargano? Let us know in the comments below.

