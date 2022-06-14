"Damn the wrestling" – WWE Legend believes Jeff Hardy needs serious help following another DUI arrest

Booker T chimed in on Jeff Hardy's recent altercation with the law, saying he needs immediate help.

Hardy was arrested early Monday morning in Volusia County, Florida, for driving under the influence (DUI, his third offense in 10 years) and multiple driving without license charges. He was later released from jail at 7:07 PM EST and will appear after a court of law tomorrow at 1:30 PM EST.

Giving his thoughts on the situation on The Hall of Fame, Booker hoped an intervention could happen over Jeff's current issues. He added The Charismatic Enigma's supposed "friends" should be stepping in as well:

"Damn the wrestling okay, for a minute, okay, seriously. They needed to be thinking about Jeff Hardy because Jeff Hardy is on a path. From what I was reading, he was stopped at 12:30 in the morning. Just hanging out and drinking at 12:30 in the morning and then get pulled over and your alcohol content is like way way way way way above the limit, is a problem here. We need to intervene and we need to fix it, bottom line." (from 22:11 to 22:48)

Jeff, along with Matt, was scheduled for an AEW World Tag Team Title ladder match against reigning champions Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks. However, after the arrest, AEW stopped promoting the match on their social media accounts.

Booker T said the last place he wants to see Jeff Hardy right now is inside a wrestling ring

As the same episode continued, Booker T thought Hardy shouldn't be wrestling soon after his latest arrest. The WWE legend added the last place he wanted to see Jeff was in a squared circle.

"I said 'Man, the last place i want to see right now is, Jeff Hardy is inside the wrestling ring.' Because I say, it's not about, you know, his wrestling, that's something that's gonna be there for him, I mean, fans love Jeff Hardy. He's gonna be able to go out and play his guitar and fans are gonna support him so I just thought that's the last place Jeff needed to be." (from 18:58 to 19:20)

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri Jeff Hardy was arrested last night. I'm always pulling for Jeff, I hope he gets the help he needs Jeff Hardy was arrested last night. I'm always pulling for Jeff, I hope he gets the help he needs https://t.co/MWnjAMm0PG

AEW hasn't responded to Jeff Hardy's latest legal troubles. So far, only Booker T has given his thoughts on the issue. It'll be interesting to see if other wrestling legends share their two cents.

