WWE legend Billy Gunn's son makes bold claim ahead of match on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Colten Gunn, son of WWE legend Billy Gunn, sent a fiery message to their opponents, The Varsity Blonds, ahead of their match on Dynamite.

Colten and Austin Gunn (The Gunn Club) were victorious last night on Rampage against Danhausen and Erik Redbeard. Meanwhile, the Blonds' (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) last match was on the July 20 episode of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2, where they lost to Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.

Taking to Twitter, Colten hyped up Wednesday's tag team match by claiming he and Austin were the second generation stars who were relevant. The 31-year-old added that Garrison and Pillman Jr. were not on their level.

"Me and @theaustingunn are the only second generations that matter…[G]grif and [P]pillman [Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.] are no where near our level…come find out wednesday JV bums," Colten tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

As mentioned earlier, Austin and Colten are the sons of WWE legend Billy Gunn, while Pillman Jr. is the son of the late Brian Pillman.

WWE veteran Billy Gunn has been toughening his sons

After The Gunn Club's loss to The Acclaimed in the dumpster match on the August 3 episode of Dynamite, former WWE star Billy Gunn has been giving Austin and Colten advice.

It started in a backstage segment last week on Dynamite where Billy told his sons to "toughen up." The Gunn brothers obliged by defeating Danhausen and Erik Redbeard last night on Rampage.

However, the former WWE Tag Team Champion apparently wasn't convinced with the performance and proceeded to give them another tag match this Wednesday against The Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.).

Meanwhile, Stokely Hathaway has been lurking since last week to apparently invite The Gunn Club to join his brewing faction by giving them his business card. After last night's match, Hathaway was in the crowd to offer his card, but Colten rejected it.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunn brothers will eventually accept Hathaway's invitation and break away from their father. Fans will need to tune in to AEW for the next few weeks to see how things pan out.

Who do you think will win between The Gunn Club and Varsity Blonds on AEW Dynamite? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

