"I don't think you should tarnish it" - WWE legend Booker T believes top champion's streak should continue in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has noted that AEW should preserve the current winning streak of TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Cargill recently achieved a 500-day undefeated streak in matches, surpassing Goldberg's WCW record of 462 days. She is currently 34-0 after making her debut on the March 3, 2021, edition of Dynamite.

In the latest episode of The Hall of Fame show, Booker discussed AEW's booking of the current TBS Champion.

"If you gonna build do you, you gotta build all right. I think that's the right way to go with her, you know. What do you do with someone like Jade Cargill? I mean you can't put out there and have her pumpin' around like Wardlow was you know last week." [From 19:05 - 19:20]

The WWE legend added that the 30-year-old is the hottest commodity right now. He further emphasized that her streak should continue, considering her drawing power.

"She's definitely the market as far as the women's division and I don't think you should tarnish it, touch it anytime soon. I know you got women coming in right now. I know everbody's... lot of times itching for a title change and what not, I mean you know, she's money, you know, so I like it." [From 19:25 - 19:45]

Cargill last defended her TBS Championship against Leila Grey at Dynamite: Blood and Guts.

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is currently embroiled in a feud involving former WWE star

Since debuting at Double or Nothing, former WWE Superstar Athena (fka Ember Moon) has set her sights on AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Kris Statlander was also tangled in the feud as she is currently allied with The Fallen Goddess.

Last week on Rampage, Athena and Statlander defeated The Renegade twins (Charlette and Robyn) and attacked interim "baddie" Leila Grey. Cargill, along with Kiera Hogan, emerged to decimate the babyfaces, sending a defiant message to her rivals.

It will be interesting to see who will challenge Cargill for the TBS Championship next. Fans will have to stay tuned to AEW to find out.

