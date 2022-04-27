"Falling into trap" - WWE legend Booker T slams AEW personnel's apology following debut of a top star

WWE legend Booker T has slammed AEW President Tony Khan for his apology following the debut of Satnam Singh in All Elite Wrestling.

Singh made his debut for the company a few weeks ago as he attacked Samoa Joe. The attack came following Joe's win over Minoru Suzuki for the ROH World Television Championship.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T claimed that Khan's apology did not make him look like a boss. The WWE Hall of Famer had this to say:

“I totally looked at that as a move that did not make him look like a boss. I’m going to say it like that because I don’t want to say anything negative or anything other than I don’t think we have to defend anything that we do on television to the internet fan base. If Tony Khan feels like he made a mistake and he has to defend it by going on air and saying ‘Hey, guys, I made a mistake and I’m going to do it differently next time’, you’re just falling into a trap.” (H/T: Wrestling News)

What did Tony Khan say following Satnam Singh's AEW debut?

Following Satnam Singh's debut for AEW, some fans took to social media to express their displeasure with the angle. Singh aligned himself with Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal upon his arrival in the promotion.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio after Singh's debut, Khan claimed that he could've booked the angle a lot better. The AEW President said:

"I could have done it better. It’s one of those things I wish I had done it a little differently. There were things about it I probably should have done differently, now I see in hindsight. To be honest, it wasn’t my idea to turn the lights out, but I am the ultimate filter. I’m the person who everything goes through." (h/t: Fightful)

At the AEW Battle of the Belts 2 show, Joe joined forces with ROH World Champion, Jonathan Gresham. The two men took the fight to the trio of Singh, Lethal, and Dutt.

What were your thoughts on Singh's debut? How do you feel about Tony Khan's apology? Sound off in the comments below!

