WWE legend Bully Ray explains why he doesn't want AEW star to win a championship

WWE legend Bully Ray recently talked about AEW star Eddie Kingston. The latter made his return three weeks ago, on one of the episodes of Dynamite, building up to Forbidden Door. He also sided with The Elite in the five-on-five match against the Blackpool Combat Club.

Post-Forbidden Door, it seems that there is still animosity between The Mad King and BCC members Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. Kingston is not on good terms with Castagnoli following their feud for the title in the Ring of Honor World Championship, and this has affected his relationship with Jon Moxley.

As seen on Dynamite these past two weeks, the two former best friends have had continuous exchanges of words, with both blaming the other for their tarnished friendship.

While on the Busted Open Podcast last week, Bully Ray revealed why he doesn't think Eddie Kingston should have a title reign. This is not because he doubts his capabilities in being a champion, but rather the opposite. He felt that Kingston needed a great storyline rather than a belt around his waist.

The Hall of Famer also clarified that this is the case for The Mad King's character in AEW and that he is in need of a proper heel to feud with, naming Christian Cage and Samoa Joe as some examples.

"I never want to see Eddie Kingston win a championship," Ray said on Busted Open. "I want to see him involved in deep-rooted, personal, storylines. Yeah, maybe one day you want to pay something off and give him a little run at a championship, but what Eddie Kingston really needs – other than a story – is a heel that can breathe down his neck." [H/T wrestlinginc.]

AEW star Eddie Kingston wins gold at NJPW Strong Independence Day

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on both days of the NJPW Strong Independence Day event which was held in Tokyo, Japan. On the second day of the event, The Mad King took on KENTA for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

It was all raw emotions from Kingston after he defied all odds to capture the title. Just this night on Dynamite, AEW congratulated him and even posted a promotional video of his win against KENTA.

Eddie Kingston is certainly one of the many stars who have worked hard for a long time in this business and are finally reaping their reward.

