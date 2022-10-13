WWE legend Bully Ray showcases his support to 58-year-old AEW star during his recent match

WWE legend Bully Ray showed his support for Billy Gunn during his recent match against Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite.

The 58-year-old star lost the one-on-one match in a controversial manner but received an insane amount of support from the audience in Toronto.

Fans on social media also showed their support for Billy, as did the former 10-time WWE Hardcore Champion.

"Billy Fu**in Gunn. #AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio," wrote Bully Ray.

A few months ago, Billy was betrayed by his sons Colten and Austin Gunn. Since then, he has aligned with The Acclaimed.

The long-term D-Generation X member also played a crucial role in Max Caster and Anthony Bowens winning the World Tag team Championships by beating Swerve in Our Glory at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

