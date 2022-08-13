WWE legend cites disappointment in Gunn Club, tag team match announced for Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard teamed up with Danhausen against the Gunn Club on the latest episode of AEW Rampage. However, Billy Gunn still seemed disappointed in his sons, Austin and Colten, after the match.

After the brothers suffered a devastating loss to The Acclaimed in a Dumpster match on Dynamite last week, their father was seemingly unhappy. The duo looked to reclaim their momentum this week.

To no one's surprise, Redbeard proved a formidable opponent for the Gunn Club. Despite their best efforts, Austin and Colten initially looked weak against the massive bearded wrestler.

However, the Gunn Club exploited the weak link in 'Beardhausen' by focusing on Danhausen. Austin hit the Fameasser on the latter in a moment of chaos, scoring a pinfall for the win.

However, Billy Gunn still seemed unimpressed as he entered the ring. The veteran said that it was no wonder he missed The Acclaimed.

Billy Gunn announced another match for his two sons next week without revealing their opponents. As Austin and Colten Gunn were leaving the ring, Stokely Hathaway tried to recruit the duo, albeit unsuccessfully.

It remains to be seen whether their father's constant disapproval will eventually push the tag team into being associated with Stokely.

