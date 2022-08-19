"Two former WWE megastars" - WWE legend claims that CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley could be AEW's biggest main event of all time

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has given his thoughts on the clash between CM Punk and Jon Moxley set for next week.

On last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk and Jon Moxley's collision was made official. The two men will cross paths on next week's show to unify the AEW World Championship.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray provided his take on next Wednesday's blockbuster main event. According to the WWE legend, Punk vs. Moxley could very well be the biggest main event in AEW history. He believes the feud felt a lot more special following the turn of events between the two on this week's show.

"I would say, to my recollection, unless you guys could prove me wrong, it's the biggest main event that they have," said Ray. "But that's also subjective, some people can say that there are other main events that they believe might've been bigger main events. I said earlier, these are two former WWE megastars. Two mega names in WWE, now in AEW, two of the biggest stars in AEW, world champion-interim champion, head-to-head."

The veteran further explained why he believes the match is so important and how it compares to other matches in AEW history.

"I mean, I don't know what else we could possibly write down to give the perception that this is a bigger main event. Especially after the promos and the physicality we saw last night, so, yeah, if not the biggest main event in Dynamite history, one of the top two or three biggest main events, in Dynamite history or AEW history, period." said Ray [6:45-7:45]

CM Punk made his return to AEW last week on Dynamite

During the closing stages of last week's Dynamite, CM Punk made his return to AEW to save The Blackpool Combat Club during their brawl against The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Shortly after Jon Moxley successfully defended the interim AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho, he came face-to-face with Punk. The Second City Saint was forced to take time off from in-ring action after sustaining an injury just days after winning the World Championship.

As for Moxley, he won the interim title by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Initially, Punk was set to defend his title against The Ace and was even confronted by him. But the match between the two never occurred.

