"A burden I wouldn’t want to put on" - WWE legend claims that he doesn't want to put any pressure on superstars like Omos and Satnam Singh

AEW star and WWE veteran, Paul Wight, has given his take on WWE Superstar Omos and AEW star Satnam Singh.

He recently mentioned that he doesn't to put any pressure on either man and expects them to live up to the expectations of becoming the next giant.

Speaking in a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm for The Sportster, Wight praised Omos and also credited AJ Styles for helping his former tag team partner when he first broke into the scene.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion further noted that he has worked alongside Satnam over the past few weeks in AEW and has noticed significant improvements.

“That’s a burden I wouldn’t want to put on any giant. I remember I used to get stuck with that a lot back in the day. No one wants to be, even though it came out that my character was the next Andre, nobody wants that burden. I think Omos is doing a great job with how they’re introduced and brought him along. I think AJ Styles has done a great job of helping to build Omos, so has Bobby Lashley. Omos just needs to get reps and that’s the main thing when you learn to get reps in, you’ll see a difference, and they’re doing a real good job of keeping these guys within their wheelhouse of what they can do. If fans are patient, these guys will evolve into something else, just a matter of giving them time to evolve. We’ve got an incredible talent in AEW that I’m excited about, Satnam Singh, who is like 7’2, maybe 360 pounds. He’s an incredible athlete, an ex-basketball player. So he’s got the good footwork and he’s got the big giant hands, and the whole nine yards. I’ve worked with him a little bit the past few weeks in the ring and he’s picking it up really fast, but again, they’re still green, they need time they need to get their reps in and get it done.” said Wight (H/T: 411 Mania)

Paul Wight also praised Satnam Singh while recently speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Paul Wight spoke highly of Satnam Singh, as well.

While Singh has worked alongside several notable coaches in AEW, the World's Largest Athlete has taught him a few 'giant things'.

"Wow. There's so much potential there. He's an incredible athlete. Incredible student. I've had a chance to work with him on the side and help him with a lot of little things. Here and there. Not too much. Cuz he's got enough coaches and stuff. I tried to show him a couple of little giant things here about being bigger and standing up taller and using your size," said Wight.

Eurosport India @EurosportIN

@satnamsingh ⚔️

Drop in your guesses below! 🤔

@AEW



#EurosportIndia Who should Satnam Singh face in his next fight?@satnamsingh ⚔️Drop in your guesses below! 🤔 Who should Satnam Singh face in his next fight?@satnamsingh ⚔️ ❓Drop in your guesses below! 🤔👇@AEW#EurosportIndia https://t.co/68skAKlZYZ

Singh is currently paired up alongside Jay Lethal and Sanjay Dutt in AEW. The trio have been feuding with Samoa Joe for weeks and will be looking forward to the Death Before Dishonor 2022 pay-per-view.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far