"It's f***ing him up" - WWE legend blasts AEW for mishandling Wardlow after dominating win at Double or Nothing

Jim Cornette recently criticized AEW's booking of Wardlow after the latter's Double or Nothing victory last Sunday.

Mr. Mayhem has been on a tear, stemming from his rivalry with Maxwell Jacob Friedman. After beating the latter at Double or Nothing to become "All Elite," he won his first official match by decimating JD Drake last week on Dynamite.

After the match, MJF's lawyer "Smart" Mark Sterling handed legal papers to Wardlow. However, the latter powerbombed a guard and dispatched the document, signaling that he was moving on.

During the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager thought that the match and the angle were silly for someone like Mr. Mayhem. He also disagreed with AEW's portrayal of him.

"If you're putting this guy [Wardlow] with Mark Sterlings of the world and comedy underneath figures and doing fake s**t with him without an MJF there and for... for no real goal... It's f***ing him up, They've got him this far and like it... Boy could have smashed him over for the TV Title or he could have done something to make some impact in some other way or just give him wins and be done with that until you've got something. But, don't give him a win and then put him in phony bulls**t and people just go 'ah f**k,'" Cornette said. [from 4:25 - 5:07]

You can watch the clips from this episode below:

Jim Cornette believed that Wardlow should not be doing comical angles

The former manager of The Midnight Express emphasized that Mr. Mayhem should not be involved in any comedic situations at all. Jim Cornette also added that the latter should not be wrestling comic wrestlers and make him look stupid.

"Keep Wardlow out of the comedy. Keep Wardlow out of interacting with f***ng underneath, preliminary and middle card talent. They've [AEW] not learned a goddamn thing. Now they're going to make him silly and the people are going to go 'okay well.'" [from 3:32 - 3:50]

Mr. Mayhem is one of the most sought-after stars in All Elite Wrestling after breaking away from MJF. However, it remains to be seen how the Jacksonville-based company will book the big man and whether they will use him as a legitimate threat to other giants on the roster.

