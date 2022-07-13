"He wants to get under people's skins" - WWE legend gives his thoughts on Christian Cage's heel run in AEW

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer recently shared his two cents about Christian Cage's current heel run in AEW.

Since betraying Jungle Boy at Dynamite, Cage has been verbally attacking the former and his family during his promos. With his new look and attitude, Captain Charisma also managed to get Jungle Boy's partner Luchasaurus on his side.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer thought Cage's ability as a heel was 'invaluable' to AEW. The ECW legend felt the former WWE star wanted to be a top villain again.

"He wants to get under people's skins. All the things that he's doing is invaluable to AEW and the AEW where he is now the top heel in that company where I don't know if before that or of different opportunities in present themselves, he would've been viewed as... yes, he main evented a pay-per-view for the world title there," Dreamer said. [from 7:52 - 8:24]

Dreamer also claimed that Cage's well-rounded abilities makes him world champion material.

"He could hold the AEW World Title now in a heartbeat and that's invaluable for him. And you know going forward, we'll see more of it but it's that ability to talk and that ability to wanna make money and that ability to strive to be the best at any means necessary and Christian has that." [8:25 - 8:47]

Last week on Dynamite, Cage and Luchasaurus decimated Matt Hardy, who finally had enough of Captain Charisma's insults aimed at the injured Jungle Boy.

Former WWE star Christian Cage will appear once again on AEW Dynamite

After their heinous promo and beatdown to Matt Hardy, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus will have a segment once again tomorrow on Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1.

The duo might potentially look to address last week's assault on Hardy. Over the past three weeks, the WWE legend has been hurling insults at Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, their families, and even Jeff Hardy, who he threw shade at.

It will be interesting to see if tomorrow's edition marks the return of the former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

