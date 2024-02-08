WWE Legend compares Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland to Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat after AEW Dynamite

Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland had a match on the February 7th edition of Dynamite to determine the new #1 contender for Samoa Joe’s AEW World Championship at the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View.

After their match, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray compared Page and Strickland to wrestling legends Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat. The match at Dynamite was incredible as both the stars put their best performance. Page and Strickland have been feuding for a while and know each other like the back of their hands. This is why there was no winner on Dynamite, as the match ended in a draw. Therefore, now Samoa Joe will face both Hangman and Swerve in a triple-threat match at the PPV.

Bully Ray talked about their marvelous in-ring performance on the Busted Open podcast:

“I loved Hangman and Swerve. These guys have an amazing chemistry together… His chemistry with Hangman, like it’s very, very difficult to have that great of a dance partner…. Swerve and Hangman have that chemistry. They have that, I’m gonna use an example here that might throw some of you off a little bit but just work with me here; they have that Flair-Steamboat-esque chemistry and that’s one of the highest compliments that I can pay to Swerve and Hangman page.” Bully Ray said. [From 09:56 to 11:08]

Swerve Strickland opens up about his release from WWE

Before coming to AEW, Swerve Strickland served under the WWE banner. While speaking on the Smooth Vega Podcast recently, Strickland addressed his release from the Stamford-based company. He disclosed he was very angry when the company released him:

"The day I got let go, I was angry as hell. It was like 'no, I'm mad' and it's a chip on your shoulder mentality. Like, good luck finding another me. They're going to make money with or without me, that's cool, but they're not going to have another me ever again, and that's what I kind of want to create and build with an AEW," he stated.

Swerve Strickland was in the WWE for three years, from 2019 to 2022. He was majorly booked under the NXT brand. WWE let him go in November 2021.

