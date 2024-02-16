WWE Legend declares JBL's finisher is better than Kazuchika Okada's Rainmaker

Comparing similar moves in WWE and the entire wrestling industry goes way back. Many people still debate over which cutter is better, Randy Orton's RKO or DDP's Diamond Cutter. Who has the better, GTS CM Punk or Kenta (FKA Hideo Itami)? Similarly, a wrestling veteran has seemingly given his take on who has the better Clothesline.

That wrestler is none other than Bully Ray, and the moves are Kazuchika Okada's The Rainmaker and JBL's Clothesline from Hell. The latter move was a staple during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Era of WWE, and several, including JBL, made it their go-to move during intense matches.

The move was JBL's finisher as well. Clothesline from Hell is executed after Irish whipping your opponent into the ropes and smashing your arm to their neck while running at full speed.

Kazuchika Okada, on the other hand, uses the Rainmaker, which is similar to the Clothesline, but Okada doesn't send his opponent to the ropes. He simply ripcords his opponents and has them ram their jaws into his bicep.

However, Bully Ray thinks that JBL's move is more dominant.

"Clothesline from Hell > Rainmaker." he posted

Former WWE Hardcore Champion Bully Ray will not be welcomed to AEW by one wrestler

Bully Ray has been posting on X for a while, and people are taking notice. Once, when he posted about an AEW outing, "Platinum" Max Caster, currently on the Jacksonville-based company's roster, called him out.

"Bully Ray has to pay A LOT of dues before he steps foot in my locker room." Caster tweeted.

AEW is home to several veterans and ex-WWE wrestlers, and it would be interesting to see Bully Ray in the mix, along with the likes of Chris Jericho, Adam Copeland, Christian, and others.

