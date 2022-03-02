WWE legend deletes post following rumored AEW exit, What Tony Khan said to him

Pro wrestling veteran Chavo Guerrero recently took to Twitter to send a message to Tony Khan and delete his initial reaction regarding his rumored AEW exit. Guerrero claimed that it was Khan who asked him to film Young Rock season two while on hiatus with AEW.

The former WWE veteran has been in Australia to film the second season of NBC's Young Rock show. The show is based on former WWE Champion, The Rock. The former ECW Champion has been working as a wrestling coordinator on the series.

"That’s news to me! I guess having @TonyKhan telling me to go film Young Rock Season 2, & my job will be waiting for me when I’m done, didn’t mean much.” Chavo wrote in his now-deleted tweet.

Later on, though, Chavo Guerrero went on to post another reaction via his official Twitter handle. He claimed that rumors of his AEW departure were news to him and nothing else.

Check out Chavo Guerrero's reaction below:

Tony Khan brought in Chavo Guerrero to AEW back in July 2021

Chavo Guerrero signed with Tony Khan's company back in July of 2021. He served as the "executive consultant" to Andrade El Idolo, as he paired up with the former WWE NXT Champion and Jose The Assistant.

However, AEW decided to write off Guerrero from the storyline on the September 10 edition of AEW Rampage. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was assaulted by Andrade after interfering in his match. Death Triangle also took their frustrations out on Guerrero before he could go to Australia to film Young Rock.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists The reason for Chavo Guerrero being turned on by Andrade and then beaten down by Penta & Fenix which looked like a character blow-off, is that Chavo works as the wrestling coordinator for the TV show “Young Rock” and they are filming the second season of the show now.



- WON The reason for Chavo Guerrero being turned on by Andrade and then beaten down by Penta & Fenix which looked like a character blow-off, is that Chavo works as the wrestling coordinator for the TV show “Young Rock” and they are filming the second season of the show now.- WON https://t.co/7FIKLQDtP7

Since Guerrero departed from AEW, Andrade has mostly worked alongside Jose but has aligned himself with the Hardy Family Office. The former WWE star recently challenged for the TNT Championship but was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the title from Sammy Guevara.

As things stand, Tony Khan is yet to confirm or announce when fans could expect to see Chavo Guerrero return to AEW.

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Pratik Singh