WWE legend describes fear that Tony Khan would fire him after a severe mishap on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite has had its fair share of memorable moments in the three-plus years it's been on TV, with many of them coming in promo segments. However, one top star thought he was getting fired after one particular segment.

The star in question is Arn Anderson, who, during Cody Rhodes' feud with Malakai Black in 2021, needed to give some words of wisdom to the former TNT Champion in order to get some momentum back.

What followed was Arn cutting his legendary "glock" promo, where he said if anyone tried to rob his car he would kill them on the spot, while Cody would have given the thief the keys.

While the promo received an overwhelmingly positive response online, Arn Anderson thought he was in trouble when he got to the back, as Tony Khan was nowhere to be seen. Here's what the veteran said on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast:

“We came back through gorilla and I looked, and Tony [Khan] is always in his chair when the show’s over. Tony wasn’t there, and I went ‘uh oh,’ I just got this wash come over me that just like ‘oh you’re in trouble, he’s not there that’s not good.’ And I guess Aaron who was watching at home was like ‘oh god I hope he got permission to say that, he can’t say that.’” [36:58-37:26]

Everything turned out alright for "The Enforcer," as he explained that a top name with TNT had seen the promo and allowed it to pass through the censors because it was, quite simply, Arn being Arn.

“But he came back, and I said ‘Tony, I hope that was alright’ and he said ‘no no, we’re good I talked to the guy at TNT’ and this is what saved my a** I guess. Thank god there must have been someone who was really in tune to the product or had some stroke or something who knew me. He said ‘if it had been anybody else it would be a different story, for him it’s vintage Arn Anderson he can get away with it.’ So that support from whoever that came from thank you.” [39:24-39:53]

AEW even made merchandise out of Arn Anderson's "glock" promo

Fans immediately responded to Arn's promo by spreading it around social media, claiming it to be arguably the best promo of Anderson's career. Along with all of the memes that came along with it, AEW even got in on the action and made merchandise out of it.

A "Get the Glock" t-shirt was made following the Dynamite segment, which Arn was seen sporting in segments on AEW TV, as well as online content including Brandi Rhodes' show "Shot of Brandi."

The "glock" promo became so synonymous with Arn's name that many fans on social media began referring to Arn's son Brock as "Glock Anderson." However, Brock is yet to be seen with the famous "glock."

