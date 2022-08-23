"You get sat down quickly" - WWE legend discloses how Vince McMahon would have handled recent CM Punk controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has revealed how Vince McMahon and other higher-ups in World Wrestling Entertainment would be handling the current situation involving AEW World Champion CM Punk and Hangman Page.

On the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite, Punk called out Page for a championship rematch that Hangman did not respond to. Tthe AEW World Champion subsequently called Page a coward.

This was reportedly not planned to happen, leaving many people backstage at AEW angry and confused as to why Punk supposedly went into business for himself.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse This situation between CM Punk & Hangman Page is wild. This situation between CM Punk & Hangman Page is wild. https://t.co/HNIhfu2c1S

Speaking on the most recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave some insight into how the situation would have been handled by WWE. He highlighted that someone like Vince McMahon or a senior member of the locker room would have sorted everything out very quickly.

“If a similar situation like this goes down in the WWE, you get sat down quickly. It's very easy to fix this crack as ownership, as top guy, you sit everybody down. Or maybe this goes down to a senior member of the locker room." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Ray also stated that this entire situation can be fixed, but it's down to Tony Khan to get everything ironed out so that every one is on the same page.

"This is up to Tony Khan now, He holds the pencil. It's up to him to get these people in a room and first and foremost, help to iron out every difference and set the record straight and go, 'Guys, we're doing business here. Our business is in the best interest of anybody, not just one person. We can't go into business for ourselves.'" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

CM Punk will unify the AEW World Championship this week on Dynamite

Another person CM Punk had a lot to say about was Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who proceeded to fire back and try and attack Punk multiple times during Dynamite.

As a result of their heated showdown, AEW president Tony Khan made the decision to have the Undisputed AEW World Championship unification match between the two men on this week's episode of Dynamite. Initially, the match was set for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Moxley has carried the torch while CM Punk has been away and sees himself as the true champion of the company. Meanwhile, The Second City Saint has always seen himself as the best in the world, so this bout could go either way.

Who do you think will walk away with the Undisputed AEW World Championship? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier