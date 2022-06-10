"Not a main eventer yet" - WWE legend on Ronda Rousey's friend's potential

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer airs his opinion on Marina Shafir, a friend of Ronda Rousey, that she isn't yet a main-event player in AEW.

Marina Shafir performed under the NXT brand for 3 years until her release in 2021. Post her release, the former MMA fighter competed on the independent circuit before making her AEW debut in December. More recently, she wrestled Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's title on Dynamite, where she lost despite an impressive outing.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer expressed his thoughts on Marina Shafir's performance against Thunder Rosa:

"Marina is not a main eventer yet. She had an excellent performance and I saw a lot in her. It's a way to build your talent as opposed to just adhere to backstage." (33.20-33.35)

With her strong performance, Marina made a compelling cause to make more on-screen appearances. She had previously wrestled Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship in a grueling match in April. Building on the hype from her bout against Cargill, she has justified her presence in the AEW ring.

Marina Shafir was a part of Four Horsewoman of MMA alongside Ronda Rousey

Shafir made her crossover from MMA to pro-wrestling in 2018. "The Supernova from Moldova" is close friends with Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, and Shayna Baszler, once known as the four Horsewoman of MMA. Marina Shafir and Ronda Rousey became close friends when they trained together at the Glendale Fighting Club in their early MMA days.

Pro Wrestling Assembly @PWAssembly MMA’s Four Horsewomen have arrived in WWE in full force.

Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir have joined their Four Horsewomen teammates Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in making the move from mixed martial arts to sports-entertainment, reporting for training today at the WWE P.C MMA’s Four Horsewomen have arrived in WWE in full force.Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir have joined their Four Horsewomen teammates Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in making the move from mixed martial arts to sports-entertainment, reporting for training today at the WWE P.C https://t.co/KfS7yUubxx

Along with Jessamyn Duke, Marina played a pivotal role in helping Shaya Bazler retain the NXT Women's Championship on multiple occasions. Shafir's NXT run was a little lackluster as she never really got a chance to showcase her abilities as a singles competitor.

Marina adds depth to the AEW Women's division since she is a solid worker with the advantage of being a legitimate MMA fighter. She has turned a lot of heads with her strong performances against the likes of Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for Marina in the near future.

