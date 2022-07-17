"He can go" - WWE legend Dutch Mantell is a big fan of current ROH champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is looking forward to seeing the match between Claudio Castagnoli and Jonathan Gresham at the upcoming ROH: Death before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Castagnoli, who made his debut for AEW at the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view, has worked with ROH before but has never been able to wrap the promotion's world championship around his waist. The match at Death before Dishonor will give him the chance to add another milestone to his career.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, the WWE legend said he is a big fan of the current Undisputed ROH World Champion. He professed to like the idea of having a match that has not been done before. He also added that unlike WWE, where matches tend to get repetitive, ROH is freshening things up.

"Well this is a match you haven't seen before too. You are looking forward to seeing how they work together. If it had been WWE, they would have got Drew McIntyre back with Sheamus again. Over and over and over. It is a new match. I would like to, see that match too. I have never heard of Gresham before. But he can go," Mantell said. [55:05 - 55:45]

Updated Card for ROH: Death before Dishonor

The prestigious event is the promotion's first event since Supercard of Honor and the second since AEW founder and owner Tony Khan purchased the company earlier this year.

The show will see a lot of high-profile matches apart from the contest between Claudio Castagnoli and Jonathan Gresham.

Here is the updated card for next Saturday's Death before Dishonor pay-per-view:

• World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli

• World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

• Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

• World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes * 2 out of 3 falls *

• Women's World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb

With the pay-per-view fast approaching, it remains to be seen what other matches will be added to the card.

Who do you think will come out victorious between Castagnoli and Gresham? Sound off in the comments section below.

