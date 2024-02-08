WWE Legend explains why he liked Tony Khan's big announcement: "It felt very CM Punk-esque"

A WWE Hall of Famer expressed his views on Tony Khan's big announcement and compared it to CM Punk's AEW debut.

The veteran in question is Bully Ray. On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, fans were waiting for the highly anticipated big announcement from the company CEO and President, Tony Khan. TK announced that "Big Business" will be taking place live at the TD Garden in Boston, and it was a hint of Mercedes Mone going All Elite, as she is from Boston.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast recently, Bully Ray elaborated on TK's big announcement and why it was similar to that of CM Punk:

"My opinion on the announcement tonight, and as we all know, if it is Mercedes Mone, she is from Boston. [...] Here is why I liked the announcement tonight because it felt very CM Punk-esque. Remember when Punk came back for the first or second time to AEW and they said it's going to be in Chicago, they never said CM Punk was going to be there but they gave you just enough where you can hypothesize that it was going to be Punk." [From 04:35 to 05:31]

Whether Khan has signed Mone or not, one thing is for sure; the AEW President does know how to keep the fans excited.

Bully Ray elaborated on the smart announcement by Tony Khan

While Tony Khan and AEW hinted in the best possible way that Mercedes Mone is coming in, it's still not official yet. Bully Ray opened up on why it was a smart move by TK:

"So if we think Mercedes is coming in, she wasn't at the Royal Rumble, you know she is a hot commodity in the market, people want to see her, she is got a massive fanbase, a massive following. So, is it going to be her? I like how they just hinted enough at it, where smart wrestling fans and AEW are like the smarty smarts of the wrestling world. [...] And if you're a Mercedes Mone fan you're not only going to wanna buy a ticket but you're going to be glued to your TV on that night." [From 05:32 to 06:22]

Henceforth, it remains to be seen if Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) will actually be making her AEW debut at the Big Business event in March.

