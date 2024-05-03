WWE legend feels there was an unscripted moment during AEW Dynamite segment: "That could not have felt good"

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that there might have been a shoot moment during a segment between AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and The Patriarchy on Dynamite this past week.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, new AEW Champion Swerve Strickland came out looking for the first challenger for his title. The company's EVPs and current World Tag Team Champions Matthew and Nicholas Jackson then appeared on the Titantron and sent out Swerve's opponent for Double or Nothing, Christian Cage.

Christian and The Patriarchy then attacked the AEW World Champion and put him face-first on the mat. Christian then explained how he was waiting for the right moment to challenge Strickland. Furthermore, Killswitch (fka Luchasaurus) painfully ripped out one of Swerve's dreadlocks from his head.

The WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on Killswitch pulling out Swerve's dreadlock on Dynamite. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said:

"Luchasaurus (Killswitch) then picks Swerve up and rips out a chunk of his hair. I believe it's a dread, I think Swerve has many dreads in his hair. Luchasaurus just rips one out, I'm like 'wow, I wonder if they gimmicked one of his dreads?' I don't think so, I think Luchasaurus just shoot pulled out one of those dreadlocks and that could not have felt good. But Swerve is like, 'Screw it, man, good for the business brother, just rip that out, we'll do a shot of whiskey and smoke a cigar later.' He gives the dread to Christian, heels are all standing tall." [From 07:04 to 07:47]

Swerve Strickland will confront former WWE World Champion next week

After getting brutally attacked by The Patriarchy this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Swerve Strickland promised to confront former WWE World Champion Christian Cage next Wednesday. Strickland also said that he won't be alone this time.

Well, it seems Swerve is bringing The Mogul Embassy or some other ally to counter The Patriarchy. Meanwhile, the AEW World Title match between Swerve and Christian has been made official for the Double or Nothing PPV, and it remains to be seen who walks out the champion.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

