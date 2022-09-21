"He was p*ssed off about a promo" - WWE legend gives his honest take on the backstage controversy involving CM Punk and The Elite in AEW

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently gave his take on CM Punk's latest controversy in AEW.

Following his win at the All Out over Jon Moxley, Punk went off on company EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks during the post-media scrum. The Straight Edge Superstar also took shots at Hangman Adam Page for seemingly going into business for himself.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrassingh Show by Wrasslinews, Angle admitted that he wasn't fully aware of the situation but believes that Punk might've lost his cool due to Page's promo.

"I don't know the whole situation with CM Punk. I'm not sure what occurred, why it occurred. I know he was pi**ed off about a promo that a guy did with him, you know there was a lot of heat in that situation. But, I think AEW is doing a great job, I really do. You know, you have to remember that this was a start-up company a couple of years ago. They were able to beat WWE couple of times in ratings, that's unreal. TNA never did that, IMPACT Wrestling, when I was there we never beat WWE in ratings," said Kurt Angle. [From 30:00 to 30:55]

Kurt Angle also provided his take on AEW

During the same conversation, Kurt Angle claimed that AEW is a "loose" company. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that Tony Khan's promotion isn't as organized as it should be.

Angle further spoke about Khan being able to bring over a lot of former WWE stars to the company.

"But Tony Khan, has a lot of money, he is able to bring in a lot of athletes. He's got a lot of athletes from WWE to jump ship to AEW and he's done an incredible job. I just think that the company might be a little too loose and what I mean by loose is, it's more like the wild west, it's not organized as it should be," added Kurt Angle. [From 30:56 to 31:20]

As it stands, CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have reportedly been suspended and haven't appeared since the All Out pay-per-view.

