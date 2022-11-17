WWE legend heaps praise on Sting's ability to compete in the ring after decades (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long lauded the endurance of legendary icon and current AEW star Sting.

Even at 63 years old, The Icon was still finding ways to perform at a high-level in the ring. At one point, he did a couple of high-risk maneuvers as he jumped from the balcony and most recently from the top tunnel at Forbidden Door in June.

Speaking on the debut of One on One with Teddy Long and Mac Davis on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Davis expressed concern by saying that Sting sometimes looked like Ric Flair who tends to be gassed, although he could still draw.

Long responded by praising The Icon's training acumen and nutrition in order to stay in shape and fully conditioned.

"Sting, you know like I said, he stays in shape, he stays in the gym, he watches what he eats now, takes care of his health real good. And that's all you got to do man, just starting taking care of yourself as you reach a certain age in life, then you got to cut out some of that stuff. You gotta cut out some of that drinking and all the bad food that you consumed over the years and stuff," Long said. [from 7:38 - 7:57]

The WWE Hall of Famer also talked about the importance of reducing cholesterol and managing blood pressure to help wrestlers stay in-check in the ring.

WWE legend Sting will make his return to squared circle on Saturday

Following his AEW debut on November 2nd Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett immediately made a statement to Sting by decimating his ally, Darby Allin. The following Wednesday, he proceeded to warn the face-painted stars by vowing that they would be in a bodybag.

As a result, a match between Sting and Jarrett is set for Full Gear in Newark, New Jersey, with Allin and Jay Lethal as their respective partners.

Earlier, Sting appeared for the first time on AEW television in a vignette when he took a bodybag and dragged it into his car. Darby then emerged and sat right beside the WWE legend, who hyped their upcoming match this Saturday.

What are your thoughts on WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long praising Sting's ability to stay in shape? Sound off in the comments section.

