WWE legend hoping to get back in the ring at 52; says Tony Khan paid him a "sh*t ton of money" to wrestle

A WWE veteran recently said that he wanted to return to the ring for a match and said AEW President Tony Khan paid him a lot of money. The star being discussed is Paul Wight.

The 52-year-old star was the mainstay of WWE as he wrestled in the promotion for more than a decade. He had multiple memorable feuds and made a huge name for himself. He left the global sports entertainment juggernaut in 2021 and joined AEW as a commentator. He also revealed he will be wrestling occasionally.

Paul Wight has competed in one pay-per-view and two televised matches. He last wrestled in November 2023 in an eight-man tag team Street Fight. He was recently appointed to the ROH Board of Directors. The star hasn't wrestled in AEW for over nine months.

Trending

While speaking on Downunder The Ring, The World's Largest Athlete expressed his desire to return to the ring and said Tony Khan paid plenty of money for his matches.

"God, I hope so (I can get back in the ring) because Tony Khan paid me a sh*t ton of money to get in the ring and so far, I haven’t done sh*t so… I did, I did (take a bump onto a car). Then right after that, I went and got my knee replaced. Thanks Will Hobbs," he said. [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Jim Ross believes WWE overexposed Paul Wight

The World's Largest Athlete was known for his massive size in the Stamford-based promotion. He was featured regularly on weekly shows.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross claimed that WWE overexposed Paul Wight and that he should have been seen less.

"Because he's seven-feet tall and weighed 300-plus pounds, Vince [McMahon] loved the size. I thought all along that we had kind of mismanaged the Big Show. I thought we over-exposed him. He was an Andre the Giant-like commodity that should have been seen less to mean more, but we just went whole-hog on that deal, man... and I thought we over-exposed the attraction," he said.

It remains to be seen when Wight will make his return to the ring again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.