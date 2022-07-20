"Just because they can follow it doesn't make it good" - WWE legend points out a glaring issue with Tony Khan's AEW (Exclusive)

WWE legends have often taken the time to critique AEW's product, and recently another well-known name highlighted a negative aspect of Tony Khan's promotion.

Khan, alongside his wrestling EVPs, established AEW in 2019 and has since quickly grown into one of WWE's biggest rivals. The promotion has a star-studded roster, which has produced several high-profile bouts in the past.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg criticized the pacing of AEW matches. The topic came up after fellow host, and former WWE writer Vince Russo questioned the legend if he's becoming slow with age.

"It might be, and I’m okay if I’ve gotten old and my brain’s gotten slow and yours is faster, it’s just that – that’s why they love YouTube, it’s quick! And maybe they can follow it, but just because they can follow it, doesn’t make it good," Road Dogg said. (02:08 onward)

Road Dogg further noted that AEW has missed out on many vital aspects that he believes could enhance their product.

"Just because they can follow what the guys are doing, does not make it psychologically correct. They run past so many great spots in the match, so many false finishes. You can tell the story! I get jazzed up about this because it’s my passion. (…) I just don’t think they take the time to pay attention to the television product." (02:31 onward)

Road Dogg has been involved with wrestling for most of his life, and his suggestion might help the company improve its programming.

WWE Hall of Famer has openly stated that he'd love to work with AEW

During an interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, the New Age Outlaws member was asked why he didn't jump to AEW and whether he'd like to work with them after his stint with WWE.

He responded:

“I’d love to work with promo guys backstage at AEW because it’s just new talent — Well, half of them are NXT talent I’ve worked with in the past, but I would love to do something challenging, you know what I mean?” Road Dogg said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Due to Road Dogg's real-life friend Billy Gunn being heavily involved with AEW, many fans have speculated that he might eventually join the promotion. Gunn has also stated that he's trying to get his friend on board in some capacity.

