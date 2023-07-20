WWE legend issues massive challenge to MJF and Adam Cole following Blood & Guts

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has challenged MJF and Adam Cole following their match at Blood & Guts. However, this isn't a typical in-ring wrestling action challenge; this is for a dance battle.

Tonight's Dynamite featured the Tag Team Title Blind Eliminator Tournament finals, where featured MJF and Adam Cole defeated Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society. The match started with Garcia doing his typical dance and MJF returning the favor. This continuous exchange led to Friedman laying down the challenge for a dance battle.

Bully Ray took to Twitter to lay down the challenge to the tournament winners. He even posted a GIF of himself doing a similar goofy dance back in the day. The WWE legend even used Adam Cole's catchphrase in the tweet.

"I challenge MJF and Adam Cole to a dance off…Bay Bay," Ray wrote.

Despite all the goofiness before the match began, former WWE star Adam Cole and MJF took the win. The duo has defied the odds, learning how to work together in the short time they've been together. They have now been booked in a match with FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

What were your reactions to the finals of the Tag Team Blind Eliminator Tournament? Let us know in the comments section below.