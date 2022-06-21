"It ain’t like it was back then" - WWE legend on why he thinks Keith Lee isn't as over as he should be

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently said that he believes that Keith Lee's career has suffered due to him being a bit too impatient with his booking on Smackdown.

Before The Limitless One jumped to AEW, he found relative success on WWE NXT. He would eventually be called up to the main roster where he essentially fizzled out before being released. However, fans have not been too warm about his AEW run so far either, noting his lack of appearances.

In the most recent episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T gave his opinion on how the change in the wrestling industry is likely responsible for Lee's lackluster runs.

"The business has changed from when I was on the rise. I look at the situation with Keith Lee, and [he] got hurt and that long-haul stuff is real. And then Keith came back and the Bearcat thing, you know. These days, it ain’t like it was back then, these younger guys are a little bit more frustrated than back in the day," Booker said. (1:16:30 onward)

The Hall of Famer continued, noting that Lee won't be able to forever move the way he does now.

"He was trained by Killer Tim Brooks. You cannot be a student of Killer Tim Brooks and not know the business. People thought I was criticizing him but Keith Lee is a big man who does a lot of small man stuff. But, I can tell you this, as [he] gets older his body’s not gonna allow him to do that," the veteran said. (1:18:23 onward)

Realistically, Keith Lee won't be able to continue leaping and running across the ring for too long, as he is already 37 years old. Regardless of his appearances, the star continues to muster quite a number of fans who bask in his glory.

Mia Yim recently revealed why she did not follow Keith Lee into AEW after their WWE release

Keith Lee's real-life wife Mia Yim recently answered a common question she gets asked since her WWE release. During an interview with Metro, Yim detailed how the two consider their careers to be independent of each other.

"I’m my own person and I wanna do what I wanna do, you know? [laughs] So, as long as we support each other with whatever it is, we don’t always have to be together!" Yim explained.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Keith Lee and Mia Yim got married today. Congratulations! Keith Lee and Mia Yim got married today. Congratulations! https://t.co/s7141xYiv0

Yim continued, noting she supports her husband in all his endeavors.

"Nothing bad to say about AEW but I’m just like, 'Babe, that is your realm, go and kill it over there. That is your home.' He was super supportive of me going back to IMPACT." - (H/T: Fightful)

The former WWE Superstar has now found herself in IMPACT Wrestling. However, could the couple come clashing at some point within AEW? Fans will simply have to be patient.

