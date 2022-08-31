 "That f****** big dude gets it" - WWE legend Kevin Nash details being awestruck by popular AEW star

WWE veteran Kevin Nash recently stated that he was impressed by Wardlow's performances on AEW programming.

Nash is known for his extensive tenure in WCW, where he secured multiple world championships. He was also a part of the iconic nWo stable, alongside Hulk Hogan and the late Scott Hall. While transitioning away from the ring, the Hall of Famer has made sporadic appearances on WWE television over the last decade.

The reigning TNT Champion Wardlow signed with Tony Khan's promotion in 2019. His diverse wrestling style and immense strength have enabled him to become a fan favorite today. He has often been compared with former world champion Batista for his remarkable physique and participation in prominent storylines.

In the most recent edition of Kliq This podcast, Nash talked about The Wardog's impressive match with Orange Cassidy on the July 13 episode of Dynamite.

"Wardlow so he's a good looking f****** guy, good body. And he had a match with Orange Cassidy to start off the show. And I'm just like, 'Wow, man, this motherf*****'. Like he's just going to eat Orange Cassidy alive and lo behold, man, that f****** big dude gets it." (2:00 - 2:24)

Check out the entire video below:

Kevin Nash heaps praise on CM Punk's in-ring brilliance

Kevin Nash and CM Punk (real name Phillip Brooks) have come face-to-face during their tenures in the Stamford-based company. In 2011, The Second City Saint seemingly went rogue and verbally took a jab at the WWE administration.

In the same edition of Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash highlighted that Punk had an aura about him when competing in the ring or delivering a promo:

"I thought when they brought [CM] Punk in. I really liked the fact that Phil put f****** and everybody, but Phil put guys over. Every guy Phil worked with, Phil gave 80% of the match to it. Phil made everybody before he beat him. He was very professional. I like his style, especially because he works, they both do they work in older school style." (00:50 - 1:35)

While not actively competing in the ring, Kevin Nash often voices his opinions and thoughts on the industry's happenings on social media. The legend's views have often garnered mixed reactions from industry talents and fans alike. It will be interesting to see if his recent comments will invite a response from Mr. Mayhem.

Do you think Wardlow could be the next big thing in wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit the Kliq This podcast.

Edited by Pratik Singh