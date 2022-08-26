WWE legend Kevin Nash gets a volunteer in former AEW star for cannabis industry

Former WWE Superstar Kevin Nash, who stepped into the cannabis business, has found someone from the wrestling industry to try out his new strain of marijuana.

It was recently announced that Nash has collaborated with HYMAN Cannabis to release a new strain of marijuana named after his finisher Jackknife. The 63-year-old is also scheduled to make a two-day dispensary signing tour of Michigan on 2nd and 3rd of September to interact with fans and promote his new brand.

Nash recently took to Twitter to talk about his decision to dive into the Cannabis industry. He wrote in a post that it was tough for him to enter the marijuana business as he has lost many of his friends due to drugs and alcohol and urged everyone to use the product responsibly.

Former AEW star Big Swole took note of the tweet and replied to Nash's post. The Florida native stated that she is willing to try out a new strain.

"If you need someone to try that Diesel let me know."

Kevin Nash comments on why he decided to partner with HYMAN Cannabis

The WWE legend's connection with cannabis is not as recent as he has been an occasional smoker and uses Chill Medicated, a THC & CBD topical rub to treat his ailments.

In a press release for his new brand, Kevin Nash stated that HYMAN cultivators are the very best at what they are doing.

“I’m familiar with cannabis, and the one thing I look for when I’m consuming marijuana is quality. HYMAN cultivators have achieved a level of quality that is like nothing else I’ve tried. The clarity, potency, and their entire internal process is why I chose them – everything HYMAN does is by design.”

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash A picture tells a thousand stories. Enjoy responsibly. This flower is amazing. Thank you @ Hymanlife.co for your meticulous perfection. A picture tells a thousand stories. Enjoy responsibly. This flower is amazing. Thank you @ Hymanlife.co for your meticulous perfection. https://t.co/ZMgL8PjTtN

The Jackknife cannabis will be available at dispensaries in Michigan from Friday, September 2 onwards.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Nash's new venture? Sound off in the comments section below!

