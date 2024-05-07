WWE legend Kevin Nash recently sent a 3-word message to AEW star Brain Cage. It was after Brian posted a photo of himself on social media.

Brain Cage was in action last week on the May 1 edition of AEW's Flagship show Wednesday Night Dynamite. During the show, he faced Claudio Castagnoli and suffered defeat at the hands of The Blackpool Combat Club member.

Brian often posts photos and videos of himself working out in the gym. He recently shared a picture of himself flexing his big muscles on his Instagram profile. Seeing the picture prompted WWE veteran Kevin Nash to comment on his post with a three-word message.

"Looking great Brian," Nash wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash scrutinizes Swerve Strickland for a major botch

On the April 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland faced Kyle Fletcher in a one-on-one AEW World Title Eliminator match. The reigning AEW World Champion won the match. However, he was scrutinized by Kevin Nash for a major botch during the bout.

During the match, Swerve injured his foot and was supposed to sell the injury throughout the match, which he did not. He was not seen favoring his injured foot, which made the injury look very fake.

"That's the whole thing. The pace of the match doesn't allow you to sell the foot because now you're immobile. What are you going to do?... So you have to look at it and say, I can’t vault over the top, land on my ankle, and do the spot at 12 minutes into the match... You’ve lost me because now it’s like [too much]," Nash pointed out.

The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer was not happy with how unprofessional The Realest Star behaved and insinuated that AEW should provide basic training to their roster stars on how to sell injuries during the match.

Swerve Strickland became the new World Champion after defeating Samoa Joe at Dynasty last month. He is set to put up his title on the line at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 26 against Christian Cage.