"It was so insincere" - WWE legend lambasts recent segment on AEW Dynamite featuring Young Bucks

WWE legend Jim Cornette remarked that the recent segment between Young Bucks and Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite reeked of insincerity.

Last Wednesday at the Quake by the Lake edition of Dynamite, Matt and Nick Jackson went to The Dark Order's locker room to offer Page a spot in their brewing trios team. However, the former AEW World Champion declined the Bucks' proposal and sided with the dark-laden group instead.

During the latest installment of The Jim Cornette Experience, the long-time manager was puzzled with the Young Bucks sounding so pretentious during the segment. Cornette questioned if the Jacksons really intended to resonate that way or if it was just a case of awful acting.

"And I was trying to figure out because it was so insincere and it was so disingenuous and it was... with the tone that whiny, smarmy tone that they [The Young Bucks] have in ther voice. Were they intentionally insincere in this apology because he [Hangman] was gonna turn him down and that's the point or was it just bad acting?" Cornette said. [from 1:13 - 1:38]

This coming Wednesday, the Young Bucks will face the team of Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee in the first quarterfinal matchup of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

Jim Cornette got confused on The Young Bucks' current character in AEW

The Young Bucks' overtures to Hangman Page last week came after the latter saved them from the assault of Adam Cole and ReDRagon on the August 3rd episode. It seemed as if the Bucks turned babyface when Matt Jackson accepted Hangman's helping hand to get up from his feet.

While further discussing last week's segment on the same podcast episode, Jim Cornette said that if the Jackson siblings were faces, they shouldn't sound like they were about to betray Page.

"But since they sounded so douchebaggish about it and insincere, the fans would say 'no, we want Adam Page to turn them down' because obviously, this is some kind of trap but that don't make any sense because they just turned babyface," [from 1:57 - 2:15]

Fans will have to tune in to AEW this week to see if the Jacksons can complete their trios squad ahead of the tournament qualifier this Wednesday.

