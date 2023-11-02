WWE legend loses on his 60th birthday

A former WWE star lost his match on AEW Dynamite on his 60th birthday. The man in question is none other than Billy Gunn of The Acclaimed.

Gunn was part of a four-way tag team match, including Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and MJF, as they took on all four members of The Bullet Club Gold.

The match started off well, with MJF and Juice Robinson getting into the thick of the action. After a quick to and fro, Anthony Bowens entered the match and took control before the birthday boy himself tagged in and went after Jay White.

As the match returned from a commercial break, former WWE star Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens flattened Austin, and that got the fans going. While all this was going on, MJF was itching to come into the ring, and when he finally got tagged, he brought the house down.

He went after Bullet Club Gold and, funnily enough, chased Jay White around the ring. However, the two sons of the WWE Hall of Famer stop MJF in his tracks with a move of their own, but The Devil hit back with a Kangaroo Kick.

As that was happening, Jay White blindsided the AEW World Champion and hit him with the Blade Runner to get the win for his team.

