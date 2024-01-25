WWE legend was mad that his son called Rikishi and not him after deciding to join pro wrestling

A current AEW star and son of a WWE legend revealed how he called Rikishi instead of his dad with the thought of barging onto the pro wrestling scene.

The star in question is Colten Gunn, who happens to be the son of WWE legend Billy Gunn. Colten kicked off his pro wrestling career at AEW Dark back in 2020 in a match alongside his father and brother, Austin Gunn.

During a recent interview with Dynamite Download, Colten Gunn revealed why he called WWE legend, Rikishi, instead of his dad following his decision to try his hands at professional wrestling.

"I remember Austin and my dad were in AEW doing their thing and then I just kept seeing like my mind wandering to wrestling. [...] So I called Rikishi and he had a school out in LA. I was like, 'Hey, do you mind if I come by real quick? Don't tell anybody who I am, I'll just come by and see how I'm feeling. Don't tell my dad, don't tell my dad, don't tell Austin whatever.'"

He further revealed:

"So I get there, of course, everyone knows who I am because I look like my dad. I did it and I called my dad that night and he was pretty mad at first like, 'Why would you not call me, what are you doing?' and I'm like, 'I don't know, I just wanted to do it on my own, see if like I was just thinking about it or I really wanted to do it,' He's like, 'Well if you're gonna do it you have to come home.'"

Colten concluded:

"I was like, 'Alright, I'll take a little vacation,' so I took two weeks off to work went to Orlando, went to flatbacks, we had a little talk after that, I flew back out to LA, I put my two weeks in, I packed my truck, I drove back to flatbacks, had an 8-week class, went to nightmare factory for a week or two and then I was on Dark and wrestling with my dad and brother. So my first match was on AEW Dark." [9:00-10:25]

What is WWE legend's son up to in AEW?

WWE legend Billy Gunn's sons, Colten and Austin, joined the Bullet Club Gold faction alongside Jay White and Juice Robinson after the on-screen breakup with their father.

Currently, The BCG and The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn have formed a union to take down the Undisputed Kingdom faction. Only time will tell what's next in the story.

