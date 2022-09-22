"Gets my vote as male MVP" - WWE legend makes a bold claim regarding Jon Moxley after he becomes three-time AEW World Champion

WWE legend Mick Foley congratulated Jon Moxley as he became a three-time AEW World Champion.

In the main event of Dynamite: Grand Slam, Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to capture the vacant AEW World Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Foley made a bold claim, as he voted Moxley as his male MVP of 2022 so far.

"CONGRATULATIONS MOX! Jon Moxley gets my vote as male MVP, thus far in 2022. I talk about this pick in some detail on the next episode of @FoleyIsPod," Foley tweeted.

Check out Foley's tweet below:

The AEW World Championship was vacated in the aftermath of the All Out. The title was previously won by CM Punk, however, he reportedly suffered an injury that forced Tony Khan to vacate the title.

A tournament was announced to crown the new champion and featured the likes of Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin among other big names.

Fans praised Jon Moxley in reaction to Mick Foley's tweet

In reaction to Mick Foley's tweet, fans mostly agreed with the WWE legend and praised Jon Moxley.

The majority claimed that the newly crowned AEW World Champion indeed deserves credit for stepping up big time in 2022.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

I think Mox deserves wrestler of the year for how often he's stepped up when things went wrong. He's such a reliable main event star that when things don't go according to plan you can trust him with the belt (although I wouldn't have minded Bryan winning).





At this point the word "legend" is being thrown around in wrestling so much that it just means veteran. But Moxley is the perfect example of a legend in the making

Ima have to agree now. I mean if Cody didn't get injured, it would be him but it's gotta be Mox now. I mean, who else?

However, it did seem that a lot of fans were in support of Bryan Danielson and wanted The American Dragon to win the AEW World Championship.

Danielson has now lost twice to Moxley. Their previous meeting was at the Revolution pay-per-view, which led to the debut of William Regal and the formation of The Blackpool Combat Club.

Moxley is expected to feud with MJF going forward. The Salt of the Earth earned himself a guaranteed title shot after winning the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.

What do you think of Mick Foley's tweet? Do you think AEW's decision was right to crown Moxley as the AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

