WWE legend has a bold perception of CM Punk's current AEW run

WWE legend Kevin Nash recently expressed his admiration for CM Punk's in-ring skills and the latter's remarkable body of work.

During his final stint as an active competitor in WWE, the former WCW star was involved in a brief program with Punk. The two were also featured in some heated segments involving Triple H.

The former AEW World Champion seemingly re-injured his foot during the AEW world title unification match on Dynamite against Jon Moxley. In the promo before the bout, Punk called out his former rival, Hangman Page, which was allegedly not a part of the segment.

During a recent edition of Kliq This podcast, the Hall of Famer stated that AEW seemed 'dated' to him and bore a very similar vibe to WCW Thunder. He further praised CM Punk for his stellar work in All Elite Wrestling.

"I thought when they brought [CM] Punk in. I really liked the fact that Phil put f****** and everybody, but Phil put guys over. Every guy Phil worked with, Phil gave 80% of the match to it. Phil made everybody before he beat him. He was very professional. I like his style, especially because he works, they both do they work in older school style." (00:50 - 1:35)

Kevin Nash nearly went off-script during feud with CM Punk in WWE

CM Punk's 'pipebomb promo' in 2011 took the wrestling world by storm. While Triple H and the management tried their best to put the former WWE Superstar in place, they required reinforcements in the form of Kevin Nash.

In the same edition of Kliq's This podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that he almost went off script during a promo battle with The Second City Saint.

"They asked me to come out, stick him, and be gone," Kevin Nash said. "I have no verbiage. I'm told not to say anything. As soon as he says that, I'm thinking to myself, 'Ok, I cost you the world title, and you come down and you come through the curtain and you stand 250 feet away from me? Like you don't come down and attack me? You verbally attack me?'" added Nash.

Last week on Rampage, a short clip was aired about CM Punk's injury situation following his world title match. He seemed concerned about his foot condition, which he possibly strained during the contest. There has since been no official announcement or update regarding his immediate future inside the squared circle.

