"The new voice of the voiceless" - WWE legend makes bold claim on Jon Moxley's segment on Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has taken to social media to make a bold claim regarding former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

On the most recent episode of Dynamite, Moxley cut a rousing promo on how he felt about losing his title at All Out, as well as putting over all of the other competitors in the upcoming "Tournament of Champions."

Bully Ray saw the segment and tweeted out that as much as he enjoyed the opening promo from MJF, it was Jon Moxley who came out as the MVP, or in his words, the "Voice of the Voiceless."

"Excellent open to #AEWDynamite MJF is a puppet master... And MOX is the new voice of the voiceless @BustedOpenRadio," said @bullyray5150.

Moxley not only rallied the fans behind him, but he also ran off MJF, who claimed he will be the next AEW World Champion. Is MJF right? Only time will tell.

Jon Moxley will face either Sammy Guevara or Darby Allin next week on AEW Dynamite

After stripping CM Punk of the AEW World Championship following All Out, Tony Khan set up a "Tournament of Champions" to determine the new champion at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite on September 21st.

Jon Moxley received a bye into the semi-finals, however the identity of his opponent is not yet clear. Mox will face either Sammy Guevara or Darby Allin next week on Dynamite, as the two young stars battle it out this Friday on Rampage.

The winner of that match will take on either Chris Jericho, who received a bye as well, or Bryan Danielson, who defeated Hangman Page on the most recent episode of Dynamite to advance to the semi-finals.

Do you think Moxley will advance to Arthur Ashe Stadium? Let us know in the comments section down below!

