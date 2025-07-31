  • home icon
  • WWE legend officially confirms his babyface turn on AEW Dynamite; disowns his stable

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 31, 2025 01:05 GMT
AEW & WWE have been top rivals since 2019 (Image via AEW & WWE's X)

A top WWE legend made an appearance on AEW television after weeks of hiatus. He cemented his face turn and, in doing so, he abandoned the stable he led with a group of young and talented stars on the roster.

On the July 30 edition of AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage returned after being betrayed and beaten down by his own faction, The Patriarchy, at All In: Texas. This happened after he and Nick Wayne failed to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the event, which saw Cage being saved by his former tag team partner, Cope.

The Patriarch appeared for an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone. He had no change of heart for fellow AEW star Cope and still wanted to inflict maximum damage to him, despite The Rated-R Superstar coming to his aid.

Cage then addressed his former faction and berated each member one by one, including Nick Wayne, Shayna Wayne, and Kip Sabian.

As the segment came to a close, Christian Cage severed all ties with them and 'disowned' his stable. As Cage left, he stopped by Shayna Wayne on the entrance ramp, long enough for Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian to jump him from behind and deliver a Con-Chair-To to leave him lying on the floor, making another huge statement.

